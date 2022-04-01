The Watseka Junior High School Science Olympiad Team, competing under their new name, carried on the science tradition their predecessor Glenn Raymond School teams did, competing at the Parkland Regional Science Olympiad virtual competition on Saturday, March 12, according to information from Coach Troy Simpson. He coaches the team along with Ashley O’Brien and Nick Harvey,
The team earned 2nd place overall and earned a spot at the Illinois Science Olympiad State Finals. The Junior Varsity squad also earned their 2nd straight championship in the JV division. Students on both teams competed in 23 different events that include everything from lab process events, mineral and bird identification, building bridges and trebuchets to solving crimes using forensics. The Varsity team brought home medals in 14 of the 23 events, 3 of which were 1st place medals. The JV team earned 8 medals as well in the JV division. The team will compete in the Illinois Science Olympiad State Finals in a virtual competition on April 23 against the best teams in the state.
“This year we have had a lot of challenges to overcome, on many different levels, and we had to think outside the box a bit. We did a lot of shuffling students around to fill some empty spots in order to make sure all of our events were covered and give us a chance at a state berth. Our regional was very competitive and knew that it would a challenge, but our students stepped up to make good things happen. We are excited to have the opportunity to compete at state and see what they can do!” stated science teacher Troy J. Simpson.
“Congratulations to the 2022 Science Olympiad Team. I would describe this year’s team as having great determination, enthusiasm, and a “never give up” attitude. Even through some challenges, they never lost their positive outlook and always helped each other. I am very proud of each of them.” shared science teacher Ashley O’Brien.
The Science Olympiad Team consists of 15 Varsity team members and 6 Junior Varsity members. Team members then meet with individual coaches before and after school as they master up to 6 different events. The team is coached by science teachers Troy J. Simpson and Ashley O’Brien and high school math teacher Nick Harvey.
Varsity Competition Medalists:
BioProcess: Caleb Mustered and Eli Maulding – 3rd Place
Bridge Building: Austin Morris – 1st Place
Dynamic Planet: Thayren Rigsby and Kyah Bowling– 3rd Place
Electric Wright Stuff: Caleb Mustered and Elijah Heeren – 1st Place
Mission Possible: Caleb Mustered – 2nd Place
Mouse Trap Car: Elijah Heeren – 3rd Place Ornithology – Elijah Heeren and Lydia Heeren
Ping Pong Parachute – Elijah Heeren and Caleb Mustered – 2nd Place
Rocks and Minerals: Thayren Rigsby and Kyah Bowling – 3rd Place
Road Scholar: Elijah Heeren and Peter Jeglinski – 3rd Place
Science Crimebusters: Thayren Rigsby and Lydia Heeren – 1st Place
Solar System – Taylor Bright and Ella Combes – 3rd Place
Sounds of Music: Aaron Greene and Eli Maulding – 3rd Place
Storm the Castle: Caleb Mustered and Elijah Heeren – 2nd Place
Varsity Team Members: Taylor Bright, Kyah Bowling, Ella Combes, Faith DeLahr, Lydia Heeren, Austin Morris, Peter Jeglinski, Cara Petersen, Thayren Rigsby, Aaron Greene, Vanysah Hickman, Eli Maulding, Addissen Ulitzsch, Elijah Heeren, Caleb Mustered
Junior Varsity Competition Medalists:
Bio Process: Jade Maples – 1st Place
Disease Detectives: Ella Rogers and Colbi Maple – 1st Place
Dynamic Planet: Jade Maples – 1st Place
Ornithology: Ellie Simpson and Jade Maples – 1st Place
Rocks and Minerals: Ellie Simpson and Jade Maples – 1st Place
Road Scholar: Jade Maples – 1st Place
Science Crimebusters: Ella Rogers and Colbi Maple – 1st Place
Write-It, Do-It: Lilly Kingdon and Avery Pufahl – 1st Place
Junior Varsity Team Members: Jade Maples, Ella Rogers, Lilly Kingdon, Colbi Maple, Avery Pufahl, Ellie Simpson