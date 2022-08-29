The City of Watseka and The Iroquois County Board are hosting an electronics recycling event from 8 a.m.- noon Sept. 10 at the Riverside parking lot in Watseka.
Any organization wanting to help the community by gathering numerous electronics are asked to call ahead to Mark Garfield at 815-471-3413 to arrange a time for delivery.
Items to be brought to the event are: TV’s; Answering Machines; Battery Backups and uninterruptable power supplies (UPS); Camcorders; Cameras; Cellular/Mobile Phones; Christmas tree lights; Computer Peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.); Desktop Computers; DVD/CD Players; Fax Machines; Humidifiers (NOT DEHUMIDIFIERS); Ink Cartridges; Lap Tops; Mail room equipment; Networking Equipment and Cables; Pagers; Point of Sale Equipment; Power and Accessory Cables; Power Tools (including batteries); Printers (for large office printers please contact your local store); Projectors; Radios; Receivers; Satellite and Cable Equipment; Shredders; Speakers; Smart Phones; Surge Suppressors and Power Strips; Tablets; Telephones (including PBX equipment); Toner; VCRs; Video Game Consoles; Walkie-Talkies.
Items that are not accepted are: Anything with Freon; Adhesives, Paints, Chemicals of any kind; Aerosol Cans; Air Conditioning units; Alkaline Batteries (AA, AAA, C,D, etc.); Audio and Video Cassettes; Bathroom Devices (ie. electric razors, toothbrushes, etc.); Carbon Monoxide/Smoke detectors; CDs and DVDs; Dehumidifiers; Gas Powered tools; General Rubbish; Glass, Christmas Light Bulbs, etc.; Lamps/Light Bulbs; Lava Lamps; Live Ammunition; Mercury Thermometers; Microwaves, toasters, and other small kitchen appliances; Needles of any sort; Pre-lit Christmas Trees; Pressurized canisters of any kind; Refrigerators, Stoves and other large appliances; Software; Thermostats; Toys; Vacuum and Floor cleaners.
Social distancing will be observed.
Any questions may be directed to Mark Garfield at 815-471-3413