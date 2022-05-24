Watseka Community High School Senior Honors Night was conducted May 19. Several awards were presented. They include:

Four-Year Student Council Award

Claire Curry, Raegan Gooding, Kobi Stevens, Sydney McTaggart, Allie Hoy

American Red Cross Cords

Mitchell Galyen, Claire Curry, Emma Donaldson, Raegan Gooding, Kourtney Kincade, Zoey Krueger, Jace Naese, Elizabeth Smith, Kobi Stevens

American Red Cross Scholarship

Caitlin Corzine, Jordan Schroeder

Blake Award

Hunter Meyer

Brave Warriors: Brent McTaggart Memorial Foundation Scholarship

Claire Curry, Raegan Gooding

Citizen State Bank and CBAI Scholarship

Caitlin Corzine, Mitchell Galyen

Class of 2022 Bryce Denoyer Scholarship

Raegan Gooding, Kobi Stevens

Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District Allison Seggebruch Memorial Scholarship

Mallary Dirks, Brianna Koester

Curtis Riston Scholarship

Mitchell Galyen

Edythe Kutcher Memorial Scholarship

Emma Donaldson

Eleanor Hamrick Memorial Scholarship

Claire Curry

Emma Jane Grosvenor Memorial Scholarship

Mallary Dirks, Raegan Gooding

FFA Alumni Scholarship

Conner Bell, Nicole Gotter, Allie Hoy, Zoey Krueger, Adam Norder

Ford-Iroquois 4-H Foundation Scholarship

Caitlin Corzine

IHSA All Academic Team Honorable Mention

Jordan Schroeder, Raegan Gooding

Illinois Farm Credit Scholarship

Caitlin Corzine

Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship

Ashton Peters

Illinois State Scholar

Mitchell Galyen, Raegan Gooding, Jacqueline Lynch, Ashton Peters, Jordan Schroeder

Ireena Freed Memorial Scholarship

Ainslee Shoufler

Iroquois County All-County Academic Team

Ashton Peters, Hunter Meyer, Jacqueline Lynch, Adam Norder, Allie Hoy

KACC Chapter of the National Technical Honor Society

Shannon Woods Jr., Brandon Ortiz

Kentland Bank Scholarship

Adam Norder

Military Recognition-Blue Cord

Brandon Ortiz, Kage Brault

National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizenship Award

Claire Curry

National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Good Citizenship Award

Jordan Schroeder

Nexus-Onarga Grand Prairie Seminary Scholarship

Mallary Dirks

Nucor Steel Scholarship

Jace Naese

President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement

Haven Barrett, Caitlin Corzine, Claire Curry, Meredith Drake, Zackary Hickman, Mallary Dirks, Mitchell Galyen, Raegan Gooding, Allie Hoy, Brianna Koester, Clarissa Kohl, Adam Kunce, Ryan Kunce, Jacqueline Lynch, Hunter Meyer, Sydney McTaggart, Ashton Peters, Jordan Schroeder

Reynolds-Barwick Scholarship (Crescent City School District)

Hunter Meyer

Reynolds-Barwick Scholarship (Watseka Community High School)

Ashton Peters

RFTW (Run for the Wall) Sandbox Route Educational Grant Scholarship

Mitchell Galyen

Ruby Nagley Johnston Scholarship

Addison Edwards

Senior National Honors Society Members

Caitlin Corzine, Claire Curry, Mallary Dirks, Raegan Gooding, Jacqueline Lynch, Sydney McTaggart, Hunter Meyer, Ashton Peters, Jordan Schroeder, Conner Bell, Addison Edwards, Allie Hoy, Kobi Stevens

Student Council Scholarship

Claire Curry

The David E. Oram and Watseka Community High School Alumni Trust Scholarship

Nicole Gotter, Kobi Stevens

Times Republic Student of the Year

Allie Hoy, Jordan Schroeder

Unit Nine Education Association Scholarship

Claire Curry, Nicole Gotter, Sydney McTaggart

Virginia Herron Memorial Scholarship

Nicole Gotter

Warrior Way Scholarship

Jordan Schroeder

Watseka Kiwanis Club Scholarship

Raegan Gooding

WCHS Citizenship Award

Haven Barrett, Zakkary Clark, Claire Curry, Raegan Gooding, Allie Hoy, Sydney McTaggart, Jordan Schroeder, Kobi Stevens, Mallary Dirks, Jacqueline Lynch

WCHS Leadership Award

Claire Curry, Raegan Gooding, Allie Hoy, Sydney McTaggart, Jordan Schroeder

