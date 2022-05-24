Watseka Community High School Senior Honors Night was conducted May 19. Several awards were presented. They include:
Four-Year Student Council Award
Claire Curry, Raegan Gooding, Kobi Stevens, Sydney McTaggart, Allie Hoy
American Red Cross Cords
Mitchell Galyen, Claire Curry, Emma Donaldson, Raegan Gooding, Kourtney Kincade, Zoey Krueger, Jace Naese, Elizabeth Smith, Kobi Stevens
American Red Cross Scholarship
Caitlin Corzine, Jordan Schroeder
Blake Award
Hunter Meyer
Brave Warriors: Brent McTaggart Memorial Foundation Scholarship
Claire Curry, Raegan Gooding
Citizen State Bank and CBAI Scholarship
Caitlin Corzine, Mitchell Galyen
Class of 2022 Bryce Denoyer Scholarship
Raegan Gooding, Kobi Stevens
Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District Allison Seggebruch Memorial Scholarship
Mallary Dirks, Brianna Koester
Curtis Riston Scholarship
Mitchell Galyen
Edythe Kutcher Memorial Scholarship
Emma Donaldson
Eleanor Hamrick Memorial Scholarship
Claire Curry
Emma Jane Grosvenor Memorial Scholarship
Mallary Dirks, Raegan Gooding
FFA Alumni Scholarship
Conner Bell, Nicole Gotter, Allie Hoy, Zoey Krueger, Adam Norder
Ford-Iroquois 4-H Foundation Scholarship
Caitlin Corzine
IHSA All Academic Team Honorable Mention
Jordan Schroeder, Raegan Gooding
Illinois Farm Credit Scholarship
Caitlin Corzine
Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship
Ashton Peters
Illinois State Scholar
Mitchell Galyen, Raegan Gooding, Jacqueline Lynch, Ashton Peters, Jordan Schroeder
Ireena Freed Memorial Scholarship
Ainslee Shoufler
Iroquois County All-County Academic Team
Ashton Peters, Hunter Meyer, Jacqueline Lynch, Adam Norder, Allie Hoy
KACC Chapter of the National Technical Honor Society
Shannon Woods Jr., Brandon Ortiz
Kentland Bank Scholarship
Adam Norder
Military Recognition-Blue Cord
Brandon Ortiz, Kage Brault
National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizenship Award
Claire Curry
National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Good Citizenship Award
Jordan Schroeder
Nexus-Onarga Grand Prairie Seminary Scholarship
Mallary Dirks
Nucor Steel Scholarship
Jace Naese
President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement
Haven Barrett, Caitlin Corzine, Claire Curry, Meredith Drake, Zackary Hickman, Mallary Dirks, Mitchell Galyen, Raegan Gooding, Allie Hoy, Brianna Koester, Clarissa Kohl, Adam Kunce, Ryan Kunce, Jacqueline Lynch, Hunter Meyer, Sydney McTaggart, Ashton Peters, Jordan Schroeder
Reynolds-Barwick Scholarship (Crescent City School District)
Hunter Meyer
Reynolds-Barwick Scholarship (Watseka Community High School)
Ashton Peters
RFTW (Run for the Wall) Sandbox Route Educational Grant Scholarship
Mitchell Galyen
Ruby Nagley Johnston Scholarship
Addison Edwards
Senior National Honors Society Members
Caitlin Corzine, Claire Curry, Mallary Dirks, Raegan Gooding, Jacqueline Lynch, Sydney McTaggart, Hunter Meyer, Ashton Peters, Jordan Schroeder, Conner Bell, Addison Edwards, Allie Hoy, Kobi Stevens
Student Council Scholarship
Claire Curry
The David E. Oram and Watseka Community High School Alumni Trust Scholarship
Nicole Gotter, Kobi Stevens
Times Republic Student of the Year
Allie Hoy, Jordan Schroeder
Unit Nine Education Association Scholarship
Claire Curry, Nicole Gotter, Sydney McTaggart
Virginia Herron Memorial Scholarship
Nicole Gotter
Warrior Way Scholarship
Jordan Schroeder
Watseka Kiwanis Club Scholarship
Raegan Gooding
WCHS Citizenship Award
Haven Barrett, Zakkary Clark, Claire Curry, Raegan Gooding, Allie Hoy, Sydney McTaggart, Jordan Schroeder, Kobi Stevens, Mallary Dirks, Jacqueline Lynch
WCHS Leadership Award
Claire Curry, Raegan Gooding, Allie Hoy, Sydney McTaggart, Jordan Schroeder