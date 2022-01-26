The Watseka FFA Auction will be Jan. 30 at the Watseka Community High School.
There will be more than 200 lots at the auction, which will begin at noon in the school gym. A pork chop meal and live auction will be conducted. Items have been donated by many local businesses, including some items of local interest, according to information provided. Some items have also been made in the school shop. The public is invited.
One of the items donated is an 80-year-old wooden Sweet Tooth Soda Pop case from Watseka’s own soda pop company. The case was donated by the Harvey Photography family and will be sold at this year’s auction. Other items are Watseka and Woodland, Illinois 100+ year old photo postcards. The Woodland cards are all original images of the school and two of the classes from 1909.