The Watseka Family Festival Committee has planned its Christmas Decorating Contest.
To sign up a business or home for the contest contact Mary Cahoe at 815-383-6504. It is free to enter.
Donations boxes will be provided by the festival committee. Donations will be collected Nov. 26 after the Christmas parade until 8 p.m.
Three judges have been added for this year. The judges will view each entry and choose their three favorites.
The first place entry will receive 150 bonus votes. The second place entry will receive 100 bonus votes. The third place entry will receive 75 bonus votes.
Committee members will collect the donation boxes after 8 p.m. The top three entries will receive a yard sign and plaque.
All proceeds from the event will go to fund the 2022 Watseka Family Festival.