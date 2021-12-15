The Watseka Family Festival Committee is collecting toys for children who were affected by the tornado in Kentucky.
New and unwrapped toys or $25 gift cards are requested. The committee will be in the Watseka Walmart parking lot from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 15, Dec. 16, Dec. 17 and 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 18.
Toys for children 10 years and older are needed the most, say committee members.
Those who would like to donate but cannot make it to Walmart at those times may contact Jason Cahoe at 815-383-4194 and make other arrangements. Donations must be received by noon Dec. 18.
Any business, organization or individual that would like to do their own toy drive is invited to do so. Committee members say as long as they have those donations by noon Dec. 18, they will be happy to deliver the items to Kentucky.
Committee members will be delivering the donations to the Paducah, Kentucky, police department on the evening of Dec. 18.