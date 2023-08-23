Nichols Paint and Fab recently made a donation to the Watseka Police Department and another to the Watseka Fire Department.
Owner Justin Nichols said the car show they had in the middle of June included a dunk tank and some other events that raised money. Some profits from merchandise sales also was included, he said.
“It’s just a way for us to give back to the community,” he said.
Nichols said he and his team have conducted the car show for two years in a row and they have been very successful with many people in attendance. “We have the room. We’re able to do what we want to do. It’s just a free thing to do and gives us an opportunity to give back a little bit,” he said.
The donations were made Aug. 15 with each department receiving $1,000.