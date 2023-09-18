The local premiere of the found footage film The Woodmen will be in October, according to information provided. Directed by local Joshua Brucker and produced by Gray Sky Pictures, Horror Dadz Productions and 105ive Films, announce a number of new updates, including the official website for the movie (http://thewoodmenfilm.com/), a new teaser trailer, and a local theatrical premiere.
The Woodmen is a found footage horror film that follows three individuals who find themselves in a fight for their lives as they attempt to escape from a clan of feral humans that call the Great Smoky Mountains home. Together, they battle this adversary that wants nothing more than to protect their land with deadly and savage force.
The suspense has been ratcheted up with the release of the film’s second teaser, which can be viewed on YouTube (https://youtu.be/h7ptuIjhXX0?si=JHwn0svvUe5L6QsT).
The premiere of The Woodmen will be on Oct. 27 in Hoopeston, Illinois, at 7 p.m. The Little Lorraine Theater will host the event and movie-goers can expect to have members of the cast and crew available for questions after the showing. The film will also screen the following day at 7 p.m. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to to visit the theater’s website (https://www.thelorrainetheatre.com/tickets) and purchase in advance. Ticket price includes popcorn and a drink, free refills, appetizers, and a mini poster souvenir.
Local director and writer, Joshua Brucker, reflecting on the filmmaking process and the upcoming premiere, commented, “The filmmaking journey has been so much fun. From originating the concept to shooting in the woods and now here we are ready to show the world. We can’t wait to share The Woodmen with horror fans. I’m excited to have the opportunity to showcase this film for the community that I’ve been a part of for many, many years.”
2023 full release plans for The Woodmen will be announced shortly. Those subscribed to the official email list, which can be found on the website, will gain first access to both theatrical and virtual screening schedules. This exclusive access also provides fans a unique opportunity to interact directly with the cast and crew post-screening.
Producer Louie La Vella shared his enthusiasm for the project and its upcoming promotional ventures, stating, “We have some very out of the box marketing initiatives coming for this found footage film. We really want to be interactive with the community and have fans be a part of uncovering behind the scenes details as well as be a part of the fandom.”