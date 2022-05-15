WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — Gary and Mary Cahoe of Watseka will be celebrating 50 years of marriage May 20.
Mary Pampel and Gary Cahoe were married May 20, 1972, by Father Paul Runowicz at St. Edmunds Catholic Church in Watseka. An open house reception was at the bride’s parents’ home of Frank and Cathrine Pampel. The Lamplighter catered a buffet and Mary Lou Carter baked the cake.
She is a retired nurse and he is a barber and musician.
The couple will celebrate their 50th anniversary with family at the Lighthouse Restaurant in Cedar Lake, Indiana, May 20.