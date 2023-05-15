Award

The Watseka FFA Alumni Scholarship winners pictured are, left to right: Nathan Douglas, Dane Martin, Alexys Edwards, Katelyn Hatch, Mr. Wilkey, Ag Instructor. There were $5,200 in scholarships were awarded in total from the Watseka FFA Alumni. The FFA Alumni was very proud to announce the creation of a mew type of scholarship that is not dependent on FFA membership, and is available to all WCHS students. The Trade School and Apprenticeship Scholarship is available to any WCHS student attending furthering education that may not be traditional College. The FFA alumni recognize that there is and will continue to be a need for help for these students entering the workforce, yet still requiring some training.

The Wastseka Community High School Senior Awards ceremony was May 8 at the high school. The awards include:

All County Academic Team – Baler Rigsby, Elena Newell, Natalie Petersen