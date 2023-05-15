The Wastseka Community High School Senior Awards ceremony was May 8 at the high school. The awards include:
All County Academic Team – Baler Rigsby, Elena Newell, Natalie Petersen
Blake Award – Baler Rigsby
Brave Warriors Foundation: Brent McTaggart Memorial Scholarship – Elena Newell, Elizabeth Wittenborn
Bruce Heuton Music Scholarship – Timothy Payton Anderson
Citizen State Bank and Foundation for Community Bankers (CBAI) – Payton Neal
Illinois State Scholars – Baler Rigsby, Elena Newell, Elizabeth Wittenborn, Haven Maple, Kelsey Gioja, Natalie Petersen
Ireena Freed Memorial Scholarship – Baler Rigsby
Marines “Scholastic Excellence” Award – Elizabeth Wittenborn
Marines “Semper Fidelis” Award for Musical Excellence – Garrett Thomas, Timothy Payton Anderson
Marines Distinguished Athlete Award – Dane Martin, Rebecca Benoit
Presidential Award for Educational Achievement – Kylee Shoemaker, Rebecca Benoit
Presidential Award of Educational Excellence – Baler Rigsby, Ben Villafria, Briana Warren, Elena Newell, Elizabeth Wittenborn, Emily Miller, Haven Maple, Kelsey Gioja, Maria Provo, Natalie Petersen, Timothy Payton Anderson
Student Council Scholarship – Natalie Peterson
The David E. Oram and Watseka Community High School Alumni Trust – Elizabeth Wittenborn, Timothy Payton Anderson
The Ford-Iroquois 4-H Foundation Scholarship – Alexys Edwards, Haven Maple
Times Republic Student of the Year – Elena Newell, Timothy Payton Anderson
Trade School and Apprenticeship Financial Award – Dane Martin, Nathaniel Douglas
Unit Nine Education Association Scholarship – Katelyn Hatch
Virginia Herron Memorial Scholarship – Alexys Edwards
Watseka FFA Alumni Association Scholarship – Alexys Edwards, Katelyn Hatch, Nathaniel Douglas
Watseka Masonic Lodge Scholarship – Elena Newell
WCHS Student Citizenship Award – Baler Rigsby, Devin Findlay, Elena Newell, Elizabeth Wittenborn, Haven Maple, Kelsey Gioja, Kylee Shoemaker, Natalie Petersen, Timothy Payton Anderson, Philine Borniski, Baler Rigsby, Elena Newell, Elizabeth Wittenborn, Natalie Petersen, Timothy Payton Anderson
Nexus-Onarga and Grand Prairie Seminary Scholarship – Natalie Petersen
Four-Year Student Council Award – Kylee Shoemaker, Natalie Petersen, Emily Miller, Elena Newell, Elizabeth Wittenborn
The Reynolds-Barwick Scholarship – Elizabeth Wittenborn, Natalie Petersen
Red Cross Cord – Latrissa (Azra) Bertrand, Jacob Howaniac, Maria Provo, Alexys Edwards
Red Cross Scholarship — Elena Newell
Run for the Wall Scholarship – Timothy Payton Anderson
Ruby Nagley Johnston Scholarship – Kylee Shoemaker
Warrior Way Staff and Faculty Scholarship – Kelsey Gioja
Emma Jane Grosvenor Memorial Scholarship – Emily Miller, Natalie Petersen
Edna A. Wilms Scholarship – Natalie Petersen
State Commendation Toward Bi-Literacy – Haven Maple
The Donovan 4-H Ag Club Scholarship – Haven Maple
College Board National Recognition Award – Baler Rigsby, Kelsey Gioja
ICAA Principal Leadership Award – Anthony Shervino, Timothy Payton Anderson, Kylee Shoemaker
KCC Early College Program – Timothy Payton Anderson, Kelsey Gioja, Brianna Warren
National Honors Society Members – Elizabeth Wittenborn, Haley Peck, Haven Maple, Natalie Petersen, Rebecca Benoit, Elena Newell, Timothy Payton Anderson, Kylee Shoemaker, Baler Rigsby
Illinois Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution – Timothy Payton Anderson, Elena Newell
KACC Chapter of the National Technical Honor Society – Payton Neal, Haley Peck
KACC Chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (Dual Credit Companion Animal) – Katelyn Hatch
St. Edmund CCW Scholarship – Dane Martin
Hope College: Presidential Scholarship, Road to Hope, Hope College Legacy Award – Elena Newell
Blackburn College: Blackburn Award, Blackburn College Scholarship – Becca Benoit
Concordia University: Pillars Scholarship, Leadership Scholarship, Augusta Award, Trailblazer Award – Emily Miller
Eastern Illinois University: High Achieving Merit Scholarship, Music Scholarship – Timothy Payton Anderson