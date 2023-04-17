Watseka Community High School art students won awards at the Kankakee Community College High School Art Show and the Vermilion Conference Art Show, according to information from the school.

Alexys Young and Philine Borinksi both won awards for their 2-D and 3-D artwork. Two hundred works of art from 14 area schools were showcased in the Miner Library at KCC. There were 10 students who participated in this show. A reception was in the Miner Library at KCC on March 29 to honor the award winning students from Iroquois and Kankakee counties.

