Watseka Community High School art students won awards at the Kankakee Community College High School Art Show and the Vermilion Conference Art Show, according to information from the school.
Alexys Young and Philine Borinksi both won awards for their 2-D and 3-D artwork. Two hundred works of art from 14 area schools were showcased in the Miner Library at KCC. There were 10 students who participated in this show. A reception was in the Miner Library at KCC on March 29 to honor the award winning students from Iroquois and Kankakee counties.
WCHS had 16 ribbon winners at the Vermilion Conference Art Show which took place April 1 at Georgetown-Ridgefarm High School. Eleven Vermilion schools participated in this event - 1800 works of art were on display.
Watseka's 1st Place ribbon winners in their category were: Philine Borinski (Pencil - Figure), Ella Combes (Watercolor - Misc.), and Faith Yarneau (Sculpture).
2nd Place ribbon winners were: Ben Paro (Colored Ink - Animals), Mason Galyen (Colored Ink - Misc.), Alexys Edwards (Sculpture), Philine Borinski (Misc. - 2D), and Tiffany Zhao (Colored Pencil - Animals).
3rd Place ribbon winners were: Tiffany Zhao (Misc. - 3D), Emma Roberts (Acrylic Scenery), Juliann Newman (Acrylic - People), and Anthony Shervino (Colored Ink - People).
Honorable Mentions were: Kim Ruiz (Colored Pencil Animals & Acrylic Scenery), Anthony Shervino (Colored Ink - Misc.), and Tiffany Zhao (Paper Art).