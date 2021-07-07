Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce would like to announce the 2021 Fall City Wide garage sales will be Aug. 13-14.
The chamber provides a flyer to give an alphabetized street guide with the homeowner’s sale hours, according to information provided. There is a fee. Final lists will be available for pick up at local banks, gas stations and additional businesses throughout Watseka. Lists can also be printed from the chamber website www.watsekachamber.org or Facebook page.
Registration forms are required to be included on the chamber flyer and can be picked up at the Chamber office 110 S. Third Street, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Watseka Monday through Friday or downloaded from the chamber’s website or Facebook page. The form and payment must be submitted to the chamber office in person or by mail no later than Aug. 1 to be included on the flyer. The chamber will not be held responsible for forms lost or received after the specified date. Absolutely no call ins will be accepted, according to information provided. Once the form has been submitted to the chamber office, no refunds or changes will be permitted — this is a rain or shine event.
Though no registration with the city or a city permit is required, participants must follow city guidelines including not attaching signs to the utility poles throughout town.
The WACC recommends all garage sale participants follow the required safety procedures currently in place by the IDPH.
For questions or further information on chamber events, call Amanda Hibbs at the chamber office 815-432-2416.