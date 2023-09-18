The Watseka United Methodist Church is planning a rummage sale on September 29-30. The sale will start on Friday, September 29 at noon and end at 5:00 PM, according to information provided. The sale will open on Saturday, September 30 at 9:00 AM and end at noon. Saturday will be a “bag sale”— shoppers may purchase a cloth bag which can be filled for $3 per bag. Please note: no $50 or $100 bills will be accepted.
The Watseka Methodist Church is located at 301 South Fourth Street, Watseka. The rummage sale offers a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. All proceeds from the sale support mission projects.