The Watseka United Methodist Church Women’s group is planning a rummage sale on March 25-26, according to information provided.
The sale will start at noon March 25 and end at 5 p.m. The sale will open at 9 a.m. March 26 and end at noon. Saturday will be a “bag sale”—shoppers will be given a paper bag which can be filled and purchased.
The Watseka Methodist Church is located at 301 South Fourth Street, Watseka. The rummage sale offers a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. All proceeds from the sale support mission projects.