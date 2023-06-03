Registration forms are now available for the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce 2023 Golf Outing. Forms are available at the Chamber office, 110 South Third Street, Watseka and on their Facebook page. This year’s outing will be July 7 at Shewami Country Club, Sheldon, according to information provided. Tee off time is set for 1 p.m.
Men’s, women’s, and mixed teams are welcome. Teams consist of a four-player scramble. Team and performance prizes will be awarded. Fun games of skill and luck will consist of a putting contest, closest to the pin, closest to the squiggly line, and much more. Lunch will be served during registration and dinner will be served after the outing is over. Registration deadline is July 1. For a registration form or more information, please contact the chamber office at 815-432-2416. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for hole sponsors, prize sponsors, and dinner sponsorships. The chamber welcomes all golfers.