The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce and the Watseka Community High School FFA joined forces Oct. 15 for the Love Local event.
The event allowed the chamber to distribute 150 Love Local bags to people in the community. The bags were filled with many items from chamber business members.
The FFA helped with the distribution and also provided pork burgers for freewill donation.
The event was first come, first served to those who drove up in the circle drive at Watseka Community High School that evening.