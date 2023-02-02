The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the location for the Business After Hours March 1 from 5:30-7 p.m., hosted by The Topper. The Topper is located at 1898 N. State Route 1 in Watseka.
All chamber members, their employees, and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the chamber or becoming a member are invited to socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing, according to information from the chamber.
The March Business of the Month will be selected. Participants are urged to take as many co-workers to the event to greater their business' chances. Winner must be present to be eligible.
Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations as well as to help promote the community through the success of its members, for more information about the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce activities, please contact Amanda Hibbs at the chamber office 815-432-2416.