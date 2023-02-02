The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the location for the Business After Hours March 1 from 5:30-7 p.m., hosted by The Topper. The Topper is located at 1898 N. State Route 1 in Watseka.

All chamber members, their employees, and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the chamber or becoming a member are invited to socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing, according to information from the chamber.

