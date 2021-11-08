Grand marshals for this year’s City of Watseka’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be Nichols Paint & Fab, according to information from the chamber.
Nichols Paint & Fab team consists of Justin Nichols, Maegan Ashline, Gage Nichols, Ziggy, Cory German, Mike Guimond, Pat Walter, Damon Butler, Harold Irie, and Rachel Verkler.
Nichols Paint & Fab is building their new location on the south east corner of Route 1. They currently have two locations in Watseka. Nichols Paint & Fab has been in business for 14 years. They build pre '50s cars and trucks. They offer custom paint jobs and airbrushing. They are metal fabricators and welders. They build custom motorcycles, build frames, handlebars, and pipes, and anything else a customer would want.
Stop by to see them or visit their website wwwnicholspaintandfab.com. They love to hear from their customers and fans and are a proud member of the WACC. They host an annual car show, which they plan to continue at their new location.
Sponsored by the City of Watseka, the parade will proceed north on Second Street from Glenn Raymond School, east on Walnut Street to Fifth Street, south on Fifth to Cherry Street, west to Third Street, south on Third to Washington, where you may disperse. Announcer Mike Ruble of WIVR Radio along with the judges will be located next to the Santa House on Walnut Street.
Following the parade, children of all ages are encouraged to visit Santa at his house, located on Walnut Street. Santa will also be in his house from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4 and all children are invited to attend Storybook Time with Santa, which will be from 9-10 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Watseka Elks Lodge. A free ticket is required. Please contact the WACC office staff 815-432-2416 for more information.