The City of Watseka’s annual lighted Christmas parade will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 25.
According to information from the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s theme is “Superhero Christmas”. The deadline to register for the parade is Nov. 18. Registration forms can be obtained at the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce office at 110 South Third Street in Watseka or on their Facebook page. Prizes will be awarded in seven different categories. There is no entry fee to participate. Registrations of all kinds are being accepted. The annual lighting of the Christmas tree next to the post office on Walnut Street will take place at about 6:30pm.
Along with the parade is this year’s Lil’ Mr. and Miss Snowflake Coloring Contest. This is open to area children ages 4 to 7 years old. Coloring sheets may be obtained at the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce office 110 S. Third Street. Coloring sheets must be turned in by Nov. 18 to be included in the judging. One female and one male winner will be chosen by a panel of judges and named Lil’ Mr. & Miss Snowflake 2022. Winners will ride with Santa Claus during the Nov. 25 Christmas Parade.
Santa will be in his house on Walnut Street following the parade, Nov. 25. He will be in his house from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 3. Children are invited to come enjoy Storybook Time with Santa from 9-10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Watseka Elks Lodge #1791. Free tickets for this event are available. Those who would like to be included in any of these events, or for more information, are asked to contact Amanda Hibbs at the Chamber office 815-432-2416.