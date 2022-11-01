The City of Watseka’s annual lighted Christmas parade will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 25. 

According to information from the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, this  year’s theme is “Superhero Christmas”. The deadline to register for the parade is Nov. 18. Registration forms can be obtained at the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce office at 110 South Third Street in Watseka or on their Facebook page. Prizes will be awarded in seven different categories. There is no entry fee to participate. Registrations of all kinds are being accepted. The annual lighting of the Christmas tree next to the post office on Walnut Street will take place at about 6:30pm.

