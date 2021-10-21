Homecoming week started off with a bang- Disney style. Sunday the (September) 12th, the high school was decorated with streamers, balloons, and table cloths for the big week. The class hallway themes were freshman with Toy Story, sophomores with Princess and the Frog, juniors with Finding Nemo, and seniors with Alice in Wonderland. Locker boards went up and the whole school was transformed into Disney movies. Monday the students dressed up as Disney characters from the famous Minnie and Mickey Mouse to Mike Lozowski and Sully and everything in between.
During first hour we had a jersey auction, which is when you bid on a seniors jersey to help raise money for the school. Tuesday the students wore their tackiest Disney tourist clothes and accessories.
Wednesday WCHS students sported brightly colored shirts with their class colors. Freshman wore green, sophomores wore purple, juniors wore blue, and seniors wore black. Later that night we had the powderpuff game that started at 6:30 and the freshman went head to head against the seniors who dominated and won that game.
Next, the sophomores and juniors went head to head and the sophomores crushed the juniors. After that, the seniors and sophomores faced off and the seniors became the champions of the powderpuff tournament.
Thursday was country or country club dress up day, where the students would either dress up like they were in a country club or they were in the country. Friday was show your warrior pride day, where the students dressed up in all of their Warrior gear.
The cheerleaders wore their uniforms and the football players wore their jerseys in preparation for the big game. The pep rally was at the end of the school day and it was a perfect way to wrap up the homecoming week. The pep rally started off with the senior homecoming court skits and the students voted on whose skit they liked the most. The skits determined who was going to become homecoming king and queen.
After the hilarious skits and voting was complete we started with the class games. The first game that the cheerleaders had planned was the blindfold pyramid challenge. The blindfold pyramid challenge is when 10 people from each grade go down onto the gym floors and they have to get into a pyramid within 2 minutes while blindfolded. The staff even got to join in on the fun and they competed against the grades and tried to make their pyramid. The sophomores ended up winning the pyramid challenge with 5 seconds to spare. The last game that the students played was tug of war.