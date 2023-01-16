It's a new year for Watseka Area Food Pantry, which is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. The pantry is accessible by using the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry to the pantry is located under the canopy.
During 2022, Watseka Area Food Pantry served 3,103 clients. Many new clients returned after a hiatus. With this 55% increase in requests (compared to 2021), pantry directors expect an even larger need for food assistance in 2023
Each month, the pantry offers suggestions of donations to make donating easier. If you want to check with the pantry first to see what is needed most, call 815-432-0122 between 9-11 a.m. Staff is limited so it's important to let the phone ring until someone can get to it – there is no message system. This is the same number and hours to call if you are in need of items from the pantry. If you need things from the pantry, you should call the number above on the day you wish to pick up items. Orders can be put together and then picked up curbside.
For January, the suggested food donations are canned tuna, canned meats and meal helpers (such as what can be used using chicken, pork, beef or tuna).
When donating to the pantry, items should be in their original packaging and not exceed their use-by date.