It's a new year for Watseka Area Food Pantry, which is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. The pantry is accessible by using the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry to the pantry is located under the canopy.

During 2022, Watseka Area Food Pantry served 3,103 clients. Many new clients returned after a hiatus. With this 55% increase in requests (compared to 2021), pantry directors expect an even larger need for food assistance in 2023

