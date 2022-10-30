Each month, volunteers of the Watseka Area Food Pantry suggests items people can donate for a month. This is not what is requested or required, it's simply a way to make donating easier. For November, the suggestions are pumpkin, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and stuffing – holiday trimmings! Other items are readily accepted but they need to be in original (undamaged) packaging and not exceed the use-by date.
If you want to donate but would like to donate items currently needed, call 815-432-0122. Other items accepted include household cleaning products; canned fruits, vegetables and meats; box mixes such as cakes, hamburger or tuna helper, potato dishes, pasta sides, etc.; breakfast items, including boxed cereal, oatmeal, hot cereals and syrup; baking supplies, such as flour, sugar and seasonings; paper products and personal hygiene items.