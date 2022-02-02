Watseka Area Food Pantry staff is continuing its tradition of offering suggestions each month of items to be donated. Though this is not required, it is hoped it can make donating easier for those indivdiuals or groups who want to do so.
For February, suggested donations are toilet paper, paper towels and laundry detergent. Other items will also be accepted and those include any of the following: canned meat, personal hygiene items, canned fruits and vegetables, boxed side dishes, baking supplies, soups, crackers, snack items – just about anything anyone would want to find in their cupboards.
Those who want to donate based on the pantry’s needs should call 815-432-0122. There is no answering service, so volunteers ask for patience when calling as sometimes it takes a while to get to the phone. This is also the number to call if you are in need of items from the pantry, but that call should be made between 9-11 a.m. the day you want to get items. To get items, call the pantry, a volunteer will fill the order, then the items can be picked up curbside.
In February, the WAFP will celebrate 40 years of service to the area. During 2021 alone, more than 1,995 people in Iroquois County were served by the pantry.
The Watseka Area Food Pantry, located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth, has continued to be open to serve people in Iroquois County since March 2020. The pantry is accessed by using the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry is under the canopy.