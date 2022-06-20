Watseka Area Food Pantry volunteers suggest the following be donated to the pantry during July: macaroni and cheese, rice and ramen noodles. The suggestions are just to make it easier for individuals or groups to donate.
All donations must be in undamaged (original) packaging and cannot exceed their use-by date.
The food pantry is open 9-11 a.m. weekdays so if you want to contact them as to what is really needed, call 815-432-0122. Staff is limited so it is important to let the phone ring until someone can get to it – there is no message system. If you are in need of items from the pantry, you should call this number on the day you want to pick up your items. Orders can be put together and then picked up curbside.
Other items the pantry uses on a regular basis include: laundry supplies, baking supplies, canned meats, personal hygiene items, boxed mixes of any kind, pasta and sauces, soups and crackers, paper supplies and breakfast items.
Watseka Area Food Pantry has been serving area families 40 years and is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. The pantry is easily accessible by using the alleyway on the south side of the church, where the entryway is located under the canopy.