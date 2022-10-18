The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the location for the Business After Hours. According to information provided, it will be from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 2 and hosted by WGFA/WIBK Radio at 130 E. Walnut Street in Watseka.
All chamber members, their employees, and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about thechamber or becoming a member are invited to attend, socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing. The November Business of the Month will be selected. People are encouraged to get as many co-workers as possible to increase chances. Winners must be present to be eligible.