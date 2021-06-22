Suggested donations to the Watseka Area Food Pantry for July are cereal, pancake mix and syrup. Other donations of supplies and food will be accepted as long as the items are in undamaged containers and the food hasn't surpassed its use-by date.
If you want to have a more accurate idea of what to donate to the food pantry, you can call 815-432-0122. Please be patient as it may take someone a while to get to the phone as there is no answering service. This is also the number to call if you would like to pick up items from the pantry, but you must call between 9-11 a.m. the day you want to get the items. Up to eight clients can be served per day and those who receive items from the pantry must wait at least eight weeks before the next visit.
The Watseka Area Food Pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 South Fourth. To access, use the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry door is under the canopy.
Other items the pantry uses on a regular basis are: canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, cake and/or brownie mixes, rice, instant potatoes, spaghetti sauce and pasta, any kind of beans, macaroni and cheese, boxed potato/dessert/side-dish mixes, soups of all kinds, cleaning products such as cleansers, dish soap, hand and body soap, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener and disinfectants; toothpaste, toilet paper; paper towels, napkins, plates; and other personal hygiene items such as deodorant, powder, etc.
Additionally, monetary donations are also welcome as pantry volunteers can purchase items most needed. These can be mailed to: Watseka Area Food Pantry, 301 S. Fourth, Watseka, IL 60970.