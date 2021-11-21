The Village of Milford Christmas Parade through downtown Milford is at 5 p.m. Nov. 28.
This year’s parade theme is “Christmas at the Movies", according to information provided. Judging categories are Kiddie (ages 0-12), Use of Theme, Religious or Non-Profit, Decorated Emergency Unit, and Business. There is no fee to enter, and parade entries are accepted up to the time of the parade. The winners of each category will win a $50 cash prize. Citizens State Bank president, Arthur Murray, is the parade’s grand marshal. Former local educator Judy Hudgens is the Volunteer of the Year.
The parade will start promptly at 5 p.m. with the route beginning at the post office parking lot and continuing west on Jones Street through the four-way stop, turning left at the Milford Park entrance and ending at any of the new parking lots behind the Milford Area Public School building or back at the start of the parade. Aaron Hattabaugh will announce the parade to spectators gathered near Bert’s Place and on social media.
To demonstrate the holiday spirit of giving, parade participants and viewers are asked to donate canned foods and non-perishable items to the local food pantry. Boxes will be available in front of the food pantry building next to the Milford Building and Loan to aid in the collection process.
Prior to the parade, a few downtown businesses will be open from 3-5 p.m. for holiday shopping. From 3:30-4:45 p.m. Santa will greet youngsters of all ages at the Village Depot Community Room and people are invited to take their camera for pictures with Santa. Free hot cocoa and cookies will be served to the public at this time as well. Contact Penny Cheever at 815-471-8757 for more information on the parade and to register.
Those are unable to visit Santa on Nov. 28 can take a picture at any time with the virtual Santa and drop off a letter in his mailbox which is located near the Village Depot Community Room entrance. As time allows, Santa will try to answer all letters.