A Veterans’ Day Appreciation breakfast has been set for 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Cissna Park American Legion Home. The Legion is located at 124 South Second Street, Cissna Park, and the breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, donuts and drinks.
The event is being sponsored by Princess Wach-e-kee Chapter NSDAR in cooperation with Cissna Park American Legion Post 0527, Auxiliary and Sons of American Legion. Support is also extended through Thrivent Action teams.
All area veterans and their spouses are invited to this free event. Safe indoor dining will be available, as well as carry-out.
For more information or to RSVP your attendance, send an email to nitabenner@hotmail.com or call 815-889-4430. A a response would be appreciated but is not required.