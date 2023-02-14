DANVILLE –The University of Illinois Extension Vermilion County Master Gardeners are looking forward to celebrating spring by collaborating with Danville Area Community College on their Garden Day Festival, according to information from the group. This year’s event features birds, butterflies and blooms. A tradition for more than 25 years, Garden Day has entertaining speakers, vendors, a delicious lunch, silent auction, donation baskets and door prizes. It is a great way to shake off the winter blues and gain inspiration for your garden.
The event will be Saturday, March 11, from 8 am-4 pm at the DACC Bremer Center. Speakers include; University of Illinois professor, Mike Ward ‘Designing a Backyard Garden to Attract Birds’. Ward will explain why native and migratory birds might choose to stop and even stay in your backyard.
The second program of the day, ‘Butterflies; If You Plant It, They Will Come’ with Horticulture Educator, Ryan Pankau. Pankau specializes in a wide variety of plant-related topics. He will explain how including specific host and nectar plants in your landscape will attract a variety of butterflies.
After lunch, Diane Plewa, University of Illinois Plant Diagnostic Outreach Specialist will present a unique program, ‘Plant, Pathogens, and People, Oh My!’. Plewa is known for her entertaining talks describing plant diseases with humor. She will take attendees on a fascinating journey thru history, exploring ways plant diseases have affected people over time.
Master Gardeners, Pat Sollars and John Bodensteiner will present ‘Flowering Perennials, Shrubs and Trees in your Landscape’. They will address the common question, ‘What can I plant that will provide color throughout the season?’ A great way to be inspired with unique combinations of both familiar and unusual perennials, shrubs and trees that produce blooms with one colorful display after another.
For those who wish to listen to the speakers, enjoy a lunch prepared by the DACC Culinary Arts School and receive a bag filled with garden swag, there is a registration fee. This event frequently sells out, so participants are encouraged to register early. Your seat is reserved through receipt of payment. For more information, call or visit the U of I Extension office in Vermilion County at 3164 N. Vermilion, Danville, 217.442.8615. You may register at https://go.illinois.edu/VCMGGardenDay2023
Can’t commit to a whole day? The Spring Festival with garden themed baskets, vendors, and a silent auction is open to the public at no charge from 8 am-4 pm. Proceeds fund Master Gardener programs in Vermilion County.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.