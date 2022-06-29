VERMILION COUNTY, ILLINOIS — Every town has beautiful gardens tucked away on quiet side streets. We drive past, unaware that a someone has created something very special, hidden from our view. The Vermilion County Garden Walk is an opportunity to take a look at these beautiful gardens. This event will take place on Saturday, July 9 from 10am.-3pm CST. There will be seven private homes, featured in southern Vermilion County offering unique ideas to attendees.
The first stop is the Wilkus home. This couple started their garden by removing overgrown shrubs and trees creating a blank slate. In the past ten years, they have shaped a landscape that includes a small pond, Japanese Maples, coral bells, hostas and a vegetable garden that provides fresh produce. A large portion of plants are started from seed in their greenhouse.
The next garden belongs to a Vermilion County Master Gardener who has been entering flowers in local fairs for years. This year, he has fourteen varieties of zinnias for visitors to enjoy, some of which will be on display at the local fair. Mark Learnard starts most of his award-winning flowers from seed in his greenhouse.
The Krabel garden began in 2010, when Nick and Laura purchased their home and the Flowers on Main business. This peaceful shade garden has pots filled with graceful ferns. The couple wanted a natural, cottage style look. They enjoy using repurposed items as garden art, creating a vintage look to the landscape.
The Taylor-Thomen garden evolved over 40 years. The husband and wife worked together with one building the hardscape and the other adding plants. The goal was to create a relaxing atmosphere to sit and enjoy. Judy is a true gardener in the sense that she loves all plants. Visitors will find a wide variety in her garden.
Vermilion County Master Gardener, Lee Smitley’s interest in pollinators has influenced his plant choices. Visitors will find sunflowers and other plants that attract bees and butterflies. Favorite plants include a large cherry tree in front of the home, hardy hibiscus and a large rosebush that produces flowers in three different colors.
Jean Hayward started a garden when her mother came to live with her. Every year brought progress and from a small beginning came an English style garden with grand paths, perennials, shrubs and trees. As a watercolor artist, Jean’s garden has provided her with a never-ending supply of peace and beauty to capture.
Vermilion County Master Gardener, Walter Deck enjoys the creative process in his garden. Visitors to Waltsacres will enjoy the vegetable garden with flowers planted to draw pollinators. Walter has a small orchard pollinated by his bees, along with raised beds filled with strawberries and raspberries. Walter’s motto is, ‘You Don’t Know It Until You Grow It!’
The Garden Walk is a lovely way to spend a summer day and gain inspiration for your own landscape. It is self-paced and rain or shine. Tickets are $10.00 and available for purchase by cash or check at the Vermilion County Extension Office in Danville 3164 North Vermilion, 217-442-8615, Berry’s Garden Center, Danville Gardens, Lima Bean Glassworks, Flowers on Main 804 Main St, Georgetown or Waltsacres in Ridge Farm.
Tickets may also be purchased by credit card at the University of Illinois Extension website https://go.illinois.edu/VCMGGardenWalk2022
Tickets may be purchased on the day of the walk at Flowers on Main or Waltsacres in Ridge Farm.
Proceeds from the Garden Walk fund Master Gardener involvement and educational programs in Vermilion County
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
###
University of Illinois U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Local Extension Councils Cooperating