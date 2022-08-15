CHAMPAIGN, Illinois, Aug. 15, 2022 -- U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Illinois Betsy Dirksen Londrigan today announced that the Department will begin accepting applications on Sept. 6 for funding to expand access to high-speed internet for millions of people in rural America nationwide, according to a news release from USDA.

“Connectivity is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity – especially in remote areas of the state where distances and travel time to and from work, school and health care can be substantial,” Dirksen Londrigan said. “According to USDA’s 2021 ‘Rural America at a Glance’ report, only 72% of rural residents and only 63% of rural residents in persistent poverty counties had moderate- or high-speed broadband available. The internet is vital to our growth and continues to act as a catalyst for Illinois prosperity. From the farm to the school, from households to international markets, connectivity is driving positive change in our communities.”

