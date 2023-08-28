Planning is underway for an annual fundraiser to benefit Angel’s Closet. A drive-thru pork sandwich sale will be Sept. 23, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Milford United Methodist Church near downtown Milford. Members of the Iroquois County Pork Producers will be on-site grilling fresh butterfly pork chop and porkburger sandwiches, according to information provided.
Started 13 years ago, Angel’s Closet is in downtown Milford. Donated items (clothing, shoes, household, toys, etc.) are available at no charge for individuals in need. Since its inception volunteer workers have helped thousands of individuals from Milford and surrounding communities. The only source of income is from donations and this fundraiser.
Just like everything in this economy, rent and utility costs have increased. All proceeds from this benefit will help cover these expenses in the months to come. The public is invited to support the efforts of everyone involved with Angel’s Closet by attending this benefit dinner.