Kankakee, Ill. – At the start of this new school year, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Success By 6 Coalition encourages local families to text "UWKIC" to 274448 to subscribe for helpful child development tips and resources. According to information from the United Way, through this free resource, United Way offers caregivers of children, prenatal to age eight, a variety of tools and resources to help them confidently navigate the new school year.

Bright By Text services are free, and subscribers will receive two to four text messages per week with links to tips, short videos, and related resources. Through these texts, families with young children can access free, fun learning activities, health and wellness tips, and information about relevant community resources and events in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

