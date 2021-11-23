KANKAKEE, ILLINOIS - On Nov. 30 people across the community will be taking part in Giving Tuesday. That means thousands of people in the area will be making a difference by donating to their favorite nonprofit, according to a news release.
One of those nonprofits is United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. Every gift to United Way, big or small, stays local and helps people in the community.
One of the programs through United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties is 211, United Way’s 24/7 crisis response line.
United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties aims to raise $5,000 on Nov. 30. The United Way’s Board of Directors and members of Women United collaborated to create a matching gift offer, which was released through United Way’s website giving page and Facebook fundraiser. To celebrate the organization’s 80th anniversary, donors who give $80 or more will receive a LIVE UNITED crewneck sweatshirt.
Donations may be made online at myunitedway.org/giving-tuesday or by mailing a check made payable to United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties to PO Box 1286 Kankakee, IL 60901.
United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, governed by a local volunteer board of directors. For more information, visit myunitedway.org.