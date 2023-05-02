Kankakee, IL — The United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties Executive Director Kerstin Rust has resigned from her role as of April 28, a role which she held for the last three and a half years, according to information from the organization.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our community and collaborate with dedicated volunteers from across Kankakee and Iroquois counties. This decision was not easy. However, after careful consideration, I have chosen to step back and focus on raising my one-year-old daughter.” Rust said in a release.

