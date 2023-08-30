Kankakee, IL. - United Way invites the public to attend the upcoming annual celebration from 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Deer Ridge Barn in Kankakee.
Attendees will see the new event venue, and will enjoy a fried chicken dinner, cash bar, live music by Matt Shipley, and a brief presentation recognizing the impact of United Way donors, partners, and volunteers, according to information from the organization.
Tickets are available for purchase per person until Sept. 13. To purchase tickets visit: go.rallyup.com/uwkic2023celebration Proceeds raised from this event will benefit health, education, and financial stability programs in Kankakee & Iroquois counties.
United Way is a local nonprofit and relies on community support to help fund programs that empower individuals and families in the community to achieve their full potential. If a workplace is interested in sponsoring this event they may contact Mariah Vail at Mariah@myunitedway.org.