Iroquois County CUSD #9 announced plans to participate in the Summer Breakfast Program.
According to information from the district, free breakfast will be made available to all children 18 years of age and under, or to people over 18 ho are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mental or physical disabled. Breakfast will be made available to all participants without regard to race, color, sex, age, disability or national origin.
Breakfast will be provided at Watseka Community High School. Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. Monday through Thursday, June 6-30 at the high school. Children should enter though cafeteria door #2 on Belmont Avenue.
Any person who believes that he or she has been discriminated against in any USDA-related activity should write to USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, DC, 20260-9410 or call 202-720-5964.
Those who are interested in more information regarding this program are asked to all Food Service Director Jeanine Clifton at 815-432-3891.