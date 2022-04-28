Unit 9 is hosting three online registration dates, according to information from the district.

Kindergarten pre-registration begins on May 28. Visit tinyurl.com/2023newstudent to fill out the pre-registration form.

After filling out the pre-registration form, parents will receive an email confirmation and a second email with instructions on how to register. 

Early online registration for all Unit 9 students in grades 1-12, opens  May 16 and closes June 3. 

Online registration opens again on July 25. 

Parents will register via their cell phone using the Powerschool app or on a computer by logging into their Powerschool parent account. For more information, please visit our website www.watsekaschools.org

