Unit 9 is hosting three online registration dates, according to information from the district.
Kindergarten pre-registration begins on May 28. Visit tinyurl.com/2023newstudent to fill out the pre-registration form.
After filling out the pre-registration form, parents will receive an email confirmation and a second email with instructions on how to register.
Early online registration for all Unit 9 students in grades 1-12, opens May 16 and closes June 3.
Online registration opens again on July 25.
Parents will register via their cell phone using the Powerschool app or on a computer by logging into their Powerschool parent account. For more information, please visit our website www.watsekaschools.org