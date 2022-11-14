Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
The week of November 21st we will have the Drop-in Craft: "Pilgrim Hats" available.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 9:44 am
Tuesday, November 22nd we will have Baby Book Club at 10:00AM.
The WPL will be closed Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th in honor of Thanksgiving. The library will resume regular hours Saturday, November 26th from 9:00AM-1:00PM.
The week of November 28th we will have the Drop-in Craft: "Leaf Hedgehogs" available.
Thursday, December 1st we will have our Teen Book Club Book Talk over the novel "Down World" by Rebecca Phelps. Free Starbucks will be provided. No library card required.
The Watseka Public Library will begin a NEW Reading Challenge: "Once Upon a Winter" for ALL AGES. This challenge will run from December 1st-January 14th. Patrons can log their minutes read and complete fairytale-type activities to earn badges and tickets. Tickets can be entered to win one of our grand prizes. No library card is required. Download the Beanstack app today, or come into the library to sign up!
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.
