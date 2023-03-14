Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:

The week of March 20th - Unit 9 Spring Break - we will have "Peter Rabbit" Family Fun Activities ALL WEEK. There will be various crafts, prizes, photo booths and more! No library card is required. Check out any book this week and enter your name in a drawing for a Peter Rabbit Stuffed Toy OR a Peter Rabbit English Tea Selection.

