Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
The week of March 20th - Unit 9 Spring Break - we will have "Peter Rabbit" Family Fun Activities ALL WEEK. There will be various crafts, prizes, photo booths and more! No library card is required. Check out any book this week and enter your name in a drawing for a Peter Rabbit Stuffed Toy OR a Peter Rabbit English Tea Selection.
The week of March 20th we will also have the Kid's Drop-in Craft: "Paper Butterflies" available.
Join the WPL in our John Deere Program on Tuesday, March 21st at 6:30PM. Brian Ellis will portray John Deere by performing a first-person monologue on the Discussion of the History and Future of Agriculture. Call or come in to sign-up.
A representative of the Illinois Attorney General's Office will present the program: Consumer Fraud & Identity Theft on Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00AM at the Watseka Public Library. Call or come in to sign-up.
The week of March 27th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft: "Sunflower Art" available.
Join Jeanne Brown from Easter Seals Jumpstart Program for Baby Book Club on Tuesday, March 28th at 10:00AM. Baby Book Club Sessions feature picture books, action rhymes, songs and various age-appropriate activities. The programs are both fun and educational. NO library card required.
The Library has acquired a scratch- off poster of the "Top 100 Books of all time in all Genres." Be the first person to read any of the classic books on the poster in 2023, and you will get to scratch off the poster square, and you will earn a ticket into the grand prize drawing for a Kindle or $100 Barnes & Noble gift card.
The Library has begun a year-long reading challenge: "Adventure 365" through the Beanstack app. This challenge is for all ages and no library card is required. Log your reading throughout the 2023 year and earn prizes and tickets for the grand prize drawing of a Kindle or $100 Barnes and Noble gift card!
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.