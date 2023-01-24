Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
The Library has acquired a scratch- off poster of the "Top 100 Books of all time in all Genres." Be the first person to read any of the classic books on the poster in 2023, and you will get to scratch off the poster square, and you will earn a ticket into the grand prize drawing for a kindle or Barnes & Noble gift card.
The Library has begun a year-long reading challenge: "Adventure 365" through the Beanstack app. This challenge is for all ages and no library card is required. Log your reading throughout the 2023 year and earn prizes and tickets for the grand prize drawing of a kindle or $100 Barnes and Noble gift card!
he Week of January 30th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft: "Tissue Paper Snowman" available.
Wednesday, February 1st we will have Preschool Story Time: "Groundhog Yay" at 10:00AM.
Thursday, February 2nd we will have our Teen Book Club discussion over the YA novel, "Unchosen" by Katharyn Blair. FREE Starbucks drinks will be included at the discussion. We have a few free copies teens can pick up to keep, or they can check out the library's copy! The week of February 5th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft: Paper Plate Helmets available.
Wednesday, February 8th we will have Preschool Story Time: "Touchdown" at 10:00AM.
Thursday, February 9th we will have an Adult Craft: "Decorate a Wine Bottle" at 10:00AM. Sign-up required.
Monday, February 13th we will have Make & Take Valentine's with the WCHS Boy's Basketball team from 3:30-5:30!
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.