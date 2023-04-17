Spring into Reading! Join our latest Beanstack Reading Challenge for the month of April. Log your reading to earn badges and tickets for our various grand prize drawings! This Challenge is for ALL ages, and NO library card is required. All prizes must be picked up in person. Download the Beanstack app and join!
The week of April 24th we will have the Drop-in Craft: "Paper Kites" available.
Tuesday, April 25th we will have Baby Book Club at 10:00AM.
The week of May 1st we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft: "Baby Yoda" available.
Wednesday, May 3rd we will have Preschool Story Time: "Weather" at 10:00AM.
Thursday, May 4th we will have the Teen Book Club at 4PM over the novel, "The Fear" by Natasha Preston.
The Library has acquired a scratch- off poster of the "Top 100 Books of all time in all Genres." Be the first person to read any of the classic books on the poster in 2023, and you will get to scratch off the poster square, and you will earn a ticket into the grand prize drawing for a Kindle or $100 Barnes & Noble gift card.
The Library has begun a year-long reading challenge: "Adventure 365" through the Beanstack app. This challenge is for all ages and no library card is required. Log your reading throughout the 2023 year and earn prizes and tickets for the grand prize drawing of a Kindle or $100 Barnes and Noble gift card!
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.