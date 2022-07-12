Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
The week of July 18th we will have the Children's Drop-in Craft "Popsicle Art"
Tuesday July 19th we will have Preschool Story Time "Zoo Animals" at 10:00AM in the Children's Section
The week of July 25th we will have the Children's Drop-in Craft "Pipe Cleaner Creatures"
Tuesday, July 26th we will have Baby Book Club at 10:00AM
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee