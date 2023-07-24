The local Iroquois County chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Gamma Nu, awarded its Future Educator Scholarship to two 2023 high school graduates. The Gamma Nu Future Educator Scholarship is awarded to a graduate entering collegiate studies in the field of education.
This year's scholarship recipients were both Milford High School graduates: Jahni Lavicka, daughter of Justin and Jan Lavicka, and Kirstyn Lucht, daughter of Anthony and Danielle Lucht. The scholarship winners received their certificates from Julie Yergler, head of the scholarship committee for the chapter.