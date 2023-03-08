The Watseka Theatre has two acts coming to Watseka in March, according to information from the theater.
On March 17, the Wataeka Theatre presents ‘MellenCougar’ the top John Cougar Mellencamp tribute band in America. Mellencamp helped define small town America and from our own back yard, and MellenCougar will be here to pay tribute to him.
For a double bill weekend, the Motown Review performs March 18 at the theater. This group is 13 live musicians performing more than 20 acts of the greatest Motown classics ever to come out of the Motor City. Attendees will hear songs from the Supremes to ‘Smokey’, and the Topps to the Temps with every other major Motown act in between. Tickets to either show are available at Watseka Theatre.com with advance discounted sales. Doors open at 6 p.m. with shows starting at 7 p.m.