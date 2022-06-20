Trinity Church conducted a groundbreaking service on June 5 to celebrate the long-awaited construction of a permanent site in Ashkum, according to information from the church. The property is located just south of town on the east side of Route 45 and construction is expected to begin soon.
Trinity Church has locations in Watseka and Ashkum, Illinois, Goodland, Indiana, and online. The Ashkum Campus launched in April of 2011, and has been meeting in the Ashkum Early Learning Center since the beginning. The Campus has outgrown the school location and looks forward to serving the community from its new location.
The new building will be a tool to serve the community, encourage others to come to Christ, to teach, celebrate, support people in a time of sorrow and despair, guide youth, and worship God, for generations to come. The new building will be open throughout the week and host ministries for all ages.
Trinity Church began in the Fall of 1974. A group of people were having a Bible study in the annex of the Presbyterian Church in Watseka. There were 4 couples that comprised the original founders and we were blessed to have two of those couples at the groundbreaking on Sunday. Bob and Shirley Cluver and Dean and Karen Yergler still attend the Watseka Campus and offer wisdom and support to younger generations.
The Honorary Groundbreaking Team was multigenerational with “diggers” who span the history of Trinity Church and represent the wide range of ages we serve:
Bob & Shirley Cluver, one of the original founding couples ; Ryan Mustered, Lead Pastor ; Jim St Peter, Elder Board member ; Charles Wright, Building Team ; Alex Gray, Young Adults ; Dacia Hibbard, High School; Kaia Kimmel, Middle School; Elijah Izquierdo, Elementary School ; Tanner Wilken, Nursery.
The mission of Trinity Church is to love God, love others, and serve the world. The vision is to transform lives and communities through faith in Jesus Christ. For more information about Trinity Church go to www.mytrinity.tv or call 815-432-4070.