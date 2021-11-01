It can be mind-boggling to see all the Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations out at the same time. Well, it's not just the stores giving glimpses of the upcoming Christmas holiday … Old Courthouse Museum volunteers have been busy putting up artificial trees as they prepare for the 2021 Christmas Tree Lane!! And, as in years past, there will be a gingerbread house gallery too.
CHRISTMAS TREE LANE:
First, Christmas Tree Lane: This is the 53rd year for the event and the theme for 2021 is “Christmas Joy.” The museum provides the trees, set up throughout the museum, and the decorators provide the lights and decorations. Decorating begins Monday, Nov. 8 and goes through Tuesday, Nov. 30, when decorating ends at 4 p.m. The museum will be open Sunday, Nov. 21, 1-4 p.m. to allow decorating of trees.
The museum will be closed Thursday, Nov 25 through Sunday, Nov. 29 for Thanksgiving.
Christmas Tree Lane officially opens Wednesday, Dec. 1, so viewing and voting can begin. The Christmas Tree Lane open house is slated for 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, with another special opening on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 1-4 p.m. Voting will end on Thursday, Dec. 23. The museum will then close for the Christmas and New Year holidays, with the museum set to re-open Monday, Jan. 3.
Decorating is open to all groups, clubs, organizations, families, classrooms, churches and businesses. There is no charge to participate. The Iroquois County Historical Society, sponsors and supporters of the museum, provide the trees, the decorators bring lights and decorations. It is asked glitter not be used in the decorations.
To reserve a tree, you can visit www.iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety and print out an entry form, send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com or call the museum at 815-432-2215. If no answer, you can leave a message. You can also visit the museum 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. There is usually a volunteer at the museum to allow entry, but it may be best to call ahead.
GINGERBREAD HOUES GALLERY:
First off, entries into this category do not need to be made of gingerbread and they don't have to follow the theme of “Christmas Joy.” Entries can be made of almost any medium as long as it can fit inside the glass display case. Entries can be made of many things found at home, such as shoeboxes, wood scraps, felt … anything you can put together to create an entry!
You don't have to decorate a tree in order to make an entry for the house gallery. To have an entry, use the above listed contact to get a reservation for your house.
JUDGING:
Judging for the People's Choice Award is done by money dropped into containers by museum visitors. Judging runs to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. All trees will be entered in Best Decorated and People's Choice. Museum visitors can then choose from one of the following categories: Best Hand-crafted Ornaments, Most Original and Best Use of Theme. A panel of judges will choose the winners in the categories of Best Decorated, Best Use of Theme, Most Original and Best Hand-crafted Decorations.
House Gallery entries will be jused on Most Original and Best Decorated Display.
For more information of these two events, call the museum between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 815-432-2215. If you would need another evening to decorate outside of the dates set-aside, call the museum and volunteers will do their best to arrange a time for you.