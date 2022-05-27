The Early Risers Toastmasters Club is pleased to announce that the group is now meeting at Iroquois Memorial Hospital 1st floor conference room. The club first began in 1995 at IMH, according to a news release.
The mission of a Toastmasters Club is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.
The Toastmasters Club meetings begin at 7 a.m. The group will follow an agenda and finish by 8 a.m. on Friday mornings. If anyone is interested in learning more about Toastmasters, please call 815 953-5430.