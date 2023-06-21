Thrivent Action Team in Onarga hosted an event to help defray the cost the cost of the Schwer Open Golf Open that was a fundraiser for the St. John’s youth group, according to information provided, according to information provided.
The event took place on June 11 at Shagbark golf course and clubhouse at 3:00 PM.
There was an action team conducted in conjunction with the fundraiser. The action team card was used to purchase food items that were part of the post golf dinner. The action team was led by Thrivent member Theresa Anderson. The proceeds of the event will be used to help offset the cost of the youth conference.
This event was hosted by a Thrivent Action Team, a local group led by a member of Thrivent Financial. Thrivent Action Teams allow members to quickly identify a need, receive resources and put a plan together to help others in their community.