Pictured from front: Ava and Braxton Grabow, Bryant and Patrick Anderson. Back: Theresa Anderson, Joy and Jason Anderson.

 Photo contributed

Thrivent Action Team in Onarga hosted an event to help defray the cost the cost of the Schwer Open Golf Open that was a fundraiser for the St. John’s youth group, according to information provided, according to information provided.

The event took place on June 11 at Shagbark golf course and clubhouse at 3:00 PM.

