Students

These students earned a spot on the third quarter honor roll at Crescent City Grade School. In the front are Ellie Rabe (left) and Brehna Berry. In the back are (left to right): Alayna Mathews, Micah Palacios, Seth Dirks, Danica Lemenager, Taylor Chattic and Grace Robinson. Absent when the photo was taken was Victoria Milk.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

The junior high students who made the third quarter honor roll at Crescent City Grade School were recognized Thursday, April 6.

The high honor roll is for students who earn all A's and those students were Taylor Chattic and Grace Robinson, eighth grade; and Ellie Rabe, seventh grade.