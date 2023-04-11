The junior high students who made the third quarter honor roll at Crescent City Grade School were recognized Thursday, April 6.
The high honor roll is for students who earn all A's and those students were Taylor Chattic and Grace Robinson, eighth grade; and Ellie Rabe, seventh grade.
To be listed on the honor roll a student must earn all A's and B's (no C's). Those students were: Victoria Milk, Danica Lemenager and Seth Dirks, eighth grade; and Brehna Berry, Alayna Mathews and Micah Palacios, sixth grade.
Each student received a coupon for a free slice of pizza donated by Casey's.